He reportedly says the EV maker will continue to increase output at its Shanghai factory

Musk visited Tesla’s Shanghai plant during his trip to China, where he also attended Apec summit events, according to a Tesla executive’s social media post. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Thursday (Nov 19) the company would continue to increase output at its China factory, according to Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Musk made the remarks in a meeting with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Yuyuan Tantian reported.

Musk visited Tesla’s Shanghai plant during his trip to China, where he also attended Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit events in the southern city of Shenzhen, according to a Tesla executive’s social media post. It was his first visit to the factory since 2023.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Tesla delivered 810,889 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from its Shanghai plant, a 21.4 per cent increase from a year earlier.

The Shanghai factory currently has a vehicle capacity of over 950,000 units per year.

The plant sources 98 per cent of the parts used in car manufacturing from within China, and exports to markets including Europe, South Korea and Australia. REUTERS