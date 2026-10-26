Musk says SpaceX raised US$40 billion in debt for GPUs

He adds that the firm’s investment-grade status and Starlink revenue help preserve access to credit

Musk’s post comes after it was reported earlier that SpaceX is in talks with banks and asset managers to raise US$40 billion for the purchase of ​Nvidia AI chips. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Elon Musk said SpaceX had closed US$40 billion in debt financing for graphics processing units (GPUs), adding the company’s investment-grade status and revenue from its Starlink satellite internet and launch businesses had helped preserve its access to credit.

“This is primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2. Not a major factor this quarter,” Musk said in a post on X.

Musk’s post comes after Reuters reported earlier in October that SpaceX is in talks with banks and asset managers to raise US$40 billion for the purchase of ​Nvidia artificial intelligence chips.

The ​funding underscores the enormous capital requirement of the AI boom, as technology companies ​race to secure advanced processors and build out the computing infrastructure needed to support ‌AI ⁠development.

SpaceX’s revenue climbed 161 per cent to US$14.58 billion for the three months ended Sep 30 from a year earlier.

The third quarter offered the clearest evidence yet that SpaceX’s heavy investment in AI is translating into revenue, even as spending on compute infrastructure remains enormous as capital expenses nearly tripled to US$19.6 billion.

Terafab, the chip manufacturing joint venture between SpaceX and Tesla in Austin, should produce its first test chip around May or June of 2027 as it aims to ‌reach volume production by the third quarter of 2028.

Prior to its blockbuster initial public offering, SpaceX listed “manufacturing our own GPUs” among the substantial capital expenditures it is undertaking in its S-1 statement, warning prospective investors of its big spending plans to develop AI and other technologies. REUTERS