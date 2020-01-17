You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Muted reaction among currencies to US-China deal

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

MAJOR currencies mostly shrugged off on Thursday the signing of the Phase One trade deal between the United States and China, since most of the issues agreed upon had been expected and the threat of tariffs was not eliminated.

Euro/dollar, the most fluid currency pair, was last trading up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1161, after matching the one-week high of US$1.1164 it reached the day before. An index that tracks the US dollar against six other major currencies fell to an eight-day low of 97.134.

Beijing and Washington touted the Phase One deal, signed late on Wednesday at the White House, as a step forward in resolving their trade dispute. US Vice-President Mike Pence said Phase Two discussions had already begun.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yet market enthusiasm was checked, because much of the agreement was priced in and it addressed few of the issues that led to the conflict in the first place.

SEE ALSO

Euro perks up to 1-week high on optimistic outlook

Analysts said the agreement did not eliminate tariffs, was vague on enforcement, and made no real progress on host of problems. Some were also sceptical that purchase targets set out in the deal are realistic.

China pledged to buy at least an additional US$200 billion worth of US farm products and other goods and services over two years.

In return, the Phase One deal cancelled planned US tariffs on Chinese cellphones, toys and laptops and halved to 7.5 per cent the tariff on about US$120 billion worth of other goods.

But it left in place 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese industrial goods and components used by US manufacturers and China's retaliatory tariffs on over US$100 billion of US goods.

"The deal relies heavily on China's goodwill and includes forced purchases of US goods and protection for intellectual property rights and forced technology transfers," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The Chinese yuan, the currency most sensitive to the trade dispute, was 0.1 per cent higher at 6.8826 per US dollar in the offshore market, not far from the six-month high of 6.8662 it reached on Tuesday.

The level of seven yuan to the US dollar has been a barometer for US-China tensions, so the yuan's holding below that level showed that investors remain more or less optimistic about the trade ties between the world's two biggest economies and its impact on global growth.

The safe-haven Japanese yen was weaker at 109.97 per dollar, while the Australian dollar held 0.3 per cent stronger after rising to a nine-day high at US$0.6928. Both currencies are a gauge of stress.

The British pound rose to a six-day high of US$1.3065 . Against the euro, it was trading at 85.46 pence, 0.1 per cent higher. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Relief in Asian markets, but no big gains as news already priced in

SGX's latest proposal addresses foreign audit concerns: analysts

Politics may stoke fears but its impact on markets is temporary: Citi Private Bank

Not end of the road for TPG even if it doesn't snare 5G licence

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2030

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 12:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz restructures vending business with JV exit, fresh investment

MAINBOARD-LISTED Ellipsiz has exited its loss-making joint venture Kalms Investment Pte Ltd (KIPL), and instead...

Jan 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

French unions vow to stand firm as pension strike softens

[PARIS] Striking workers poured into streets across France on Thursday for a sixth day of mass demonstrations...

Jan 16, 2020 11:52 PM
Companies & Markets

TEE International secures Singapore project, renews Thailand contracts

TEE International has secured an engineering maintenance contract for a mixed development in Singapore, and renewed...

Jan 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

German drug assessment body not convinced by Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi

[FRANKFURT] Germany's drug assessment body said that data provided by Bayer on its precision cancer drug Vitrakvi...

Jan 16, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU says will assess if US-China deal meets global trade rules

[LONDON] The European Union's trade chief said on Thursday that the bloc would check to see if a major trade deal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly