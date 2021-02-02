 Myanmar coup may see investors exit; currency may weaken: analysts, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
ASEAN BUSINESS

Myanmar coup may see investors exit; currency may weaken: analysts

Phone and Internet connections disrupted after the military seized power; Yoma among Singapore listcos affected
Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BT_20210202_UDMYANMAR2_4431699.jpg
Customers at a KFC restaurant in Yangon operated by Yum! Brands Inc KFC and Yoma Strategic Holdings; a Yoma spokesperson said it has asked employees to work from home for the next few days and take any necessary precautions to be safe.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

POLITICAL unrest in Myanmar could spell trouble for Singapore-listed companies with a presence there, as the country's business environment takes a turn for the worse.

"With political stability being upended, the business environment is likely to turn for the worse," said...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong was already there before ESG became a buzzword

Creditors vote in favour of Temasek-backed plan for Pacific International Lines' debt revamp

SPH and Temasek to merge MICE units

Norway's wealth fund ditches firms over tax transparency

Changing hands

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth will rebound to 4.6 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020,...

Feb 2, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

[WASHINGTON] A measure of US manufacturing remained robust at the start of the year, though pandemic-related supply...

Feb 1, 2021 11:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the...

Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep...

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for