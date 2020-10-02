MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MYREPUBLIC has struck a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with M1, on top of the former's existing partnership with StarHub.
In response to The Business Times' queries, MyRepublic on Thursday said it continues to work closely with the two telcos.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes