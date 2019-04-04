You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong says can still operate as going concern despite auditor report

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 10:38 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

OFFSHORE vessel builder Nam Cheong Limited on Thursday said it is still able to operate as a going concern, despite its independent auditors reporting that they cannot conclude whether the group can be assessed on a going concern basis.

The auditors, Foo Kon Tan LLP, said Nam Cheong's statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 were prepared on a going concern basis, premised on a key assumption that there are no claims from creditors, primarily the Non-Fujian Group Shipyards.

In assessing whether the group can meet its debt obligations as and when they fall due, Nam Cheong's management prepared a cash flow forecast of the group for at least the next 12 months from the end of the reporting period.

But the auditors said they were unable to obtain sufficient evidence for certain key assumptions supporting the cash flow forecast related to the 15 shipbuilding contracts that the group had directed the shipbuilders to suspend the construction thereon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In response to queries from the Singapore Exchange, Nam Cheong said the auditors were unable to obtain sufficient evidence because negotiations with the subcontracted shipyards are ongoing.

It believes that it is able to restructure the debt obligations of the contracts based on recent discussions and the working relationship of more than five years with these subcontracted shipyards, as well as its experience and track record in concluding the settlement arrangements for the shipbuilding contracts for 48 vessels with other subcontracted shipyards.

Companies & Markets

Lian Beng given 1-year extension to sell properties that may compete with subsidiary

Excel First Investments launches repeat takeover, privatisation bid for Kingboard Copper

Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

MeGroup subsidiary renews Mazda 4S dealership in Malaysia for 3 more years

Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
4 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_040419_54.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

hyflux.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening