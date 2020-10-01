You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's creditors to withhold proceedings against its unit

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 10:03 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong on Thursday said that following an application by its wholly owned subsidiary, Nam Cheong Dockyard (NCD) to the Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee of Malaysia (CDRC), NCD's financial institution creditors are expected to withhold from any proceedings against NCD and its subsidiaries.

This is part of an informal standstill that will last for an initial six-month period, said the company in a regulatory update.

Meanwhile, NCD is expected to submit a proposal for a restructuring of its debts within 60 days from the date of CDRC's admission, after which CDRC will call for a meeting with NCD's creditors.

The company is hopeful of being able to get back to the term loan creditors and all other creditors in the near future with some indication of its plans which must ensure underlying viability and the generation of sufficient earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to meet its obligations, said Nam Cheong.

However, the group has yet to enter any definitive agreement in relation to the restructuring. In the event that restructuring is not completed in a timely manner, the company will be faced with a going concern issue, said Nam Cheong.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nam Cheong has voluntarily suspended trading of its shares since April 2018.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

Best World drops defamation lawsuit against Bonitas Research

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Moody's downgrades CMT to A3; upgrades CCT to Baa1

OUE chief financial officer to step down on Nov 4

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 05:05 PM
Government & Economy

ECB must prepare to issue a digital euro: board member

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank (ECB) should prepare to issue a digital euro to complement banknotes "if and...

Oct 2, 2020 04:49 PM
Consumer

Beckham's Guild Esports jumps in London trading debut

[LONDON] Guild Esports, which counts retired soccer star David Beckham among its investors, gains as much as 13 per...

Oct 2, 2020 04:27 PM
Transport

Malaysia Airlines reaching out lessors, creditors as it plans urgent restructuring

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it has reached out to lessors, creditors and key suppliers as the...

Oct 2, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

[TOKYO] Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a...

Oct 2, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

Fintech startup RootAnt bags nearly US$1.5m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED fintech startup RootAnt has bagged almost US$1.5 million in a seed funding round led by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.