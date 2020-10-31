Nanofilm advances 12.4% in heavy volume on debut

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NANOFILM Technologies on Friday ended its first day trading on the mainboard at S$2.91 - up 12.4 per cent or S$0.32 above its its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$2.59.
From the start of trading at 9am till market close, the units traded within a band of S$2.75 to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes