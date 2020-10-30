You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nanofilm closes 12.4% up on trading debut

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:45 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

NANOFILM Technologies on Friday ended its first day trading on the mainboard at S$2.91, 12.4 per cent or S$0.32 above its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$2.59.

From the start of trading at 9am till market close, the units traded within a band of S$2.75 to S$3.02 and on high trading volume. About 106.5 million shares changed hands.

Shares of Nanofilm, which specialises in advanced materials and nanoproducts, opened at S$2.79, up S$0.20 or 7.7 per cent from its IPO price. Its share price rose to reach an intraday high of S$3.02 with 86.7 million shares traded at around 11.40am. It dipped slightly later in the day to end at S$2.91.

Based on its placement price, Nanofilm's market capitalisation is about S$1.7 billion.

The IPO is priced at around 46 times earnings based on its fully diluted, adjusted earnings per share of 5.57 Singapore cents for the financial year 2019. The placement tranche was 22.9 times subscribed, and the public offer was 30.6 times subscribed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ahead of the IPO, cornerstone investors had agreed to scoop up some 104.3 million shares amounting to around S$270 million, taking up more than 50 per cent of the offering.

The company's 13 cornerstone investors include Venezio Investments, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings; Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia); AIA Investment Management Private; and Lion Global Investors. Temasek is also a substantial shareholder following the completion of the listing and sale of cornerstone shares.

About S$190.9 million of the S$470.1 million raised will go to the company for capital expenditure on development, building of new machinery, purchase of new machinery, research and development and engineering. Proceeds will also go towards construction, refurbishment and renovation of new and existing production facilities, and general corporate and working-capital purposes.

Nanofilm Technologies is a spin-off company of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and was founded by executive chairman Shi Xu in 1999 when he was an associate professor at NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The listing is the first on the Singapore Exchange main board since March and among the largest non-Reit (real estate investment trust) listings in recent years.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Qian Hu appoints new CEO; Kenny Yap remains as executive chairman

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive,...

Oct 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund says it's hard to find right green energy projects

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is having trouble finding suitable...

Oct 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy contracted 3.4 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, the...

Oct 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

STI tumbles 1.10% as investors remain spooked by lockdowns, US election uncertainty

SINGAPORE shares extended its losses on Friday, capping a bruising week riddled with consternation amid a renewed...

Oct 30, 2020 05:30 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

UPDATED 44 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

More execs now concerned about cooling measures for Singapore private homes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for