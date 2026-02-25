Nanofilm posts 11.3% fall in H2 earnings to S$10.2 million

It proposes a final dividend of S$0.0087 per share

Nanofilm says its H2 profit was affected by S$3.6 million in losses from the disposal or write-off of fixed assets and related reinstatement costs. PHOTO: NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES

[SINGAPORE] Nanofilm Technologies on Wednesday (Feb 25) reported an 11.3 per cent decrease in net profit for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, to S$10.2 million, from S$11.5 million the year prior.

Revenue for the period rose 13 per cent on the year to S$137.4 million, from S$121.6 million.

This was driven by sustained demand within its advanced materials business unit and a recovery in its industrial equipment segment, the nanotechnology solutions provider said.

It noted that H2 profit was affected by S$3.6 million in losses from the disposal or write-off of fixed assets and related reinstatement costs following workshop closures.

Earnings per share (EPS) for H2 FY2025 stood at S$0.0156, down 10.9 per cent from S$0.0175 in H2 FY2024.

The board proposed a final dividend per share of S$0.0087, higher than the previous year’s S$0.0033 and bringing the total dividend for FY2025 to S$0.012 a share, payable on May 20.

For the full year, Nanofilm’s net profit was up 52.4 per cent at S$11.8 million, compared with S$7.7 million in FY2024. Revenue came in at S$244.6 million, a 19.7 per cent year-on-year increase from S$204.3 million.

Advanced materials remained the key revenue contributor in FY2025, with the unit pulling in S$206.9 million, up 20 per cent from S$172.1 million the year before.

The company cited stronger contributions from the consumer and industrial product segments, as well as European operations, for the improvement.

Meanwhile, revenue from the industrial equipment business unit expanded 50.2 per cent to S$17 million, from S$11.3 million previously. This was attributed to the timing of equipment deliveries in the period.

FY2025 EPS stood at S$0.018, a 52.5 per cent increase from S$0.0118 the year before.

Nanofilm said it will continue to deepen its presence in China while expanding in Vietnam and India, as well as Europe. The moves are expected to support revenue growth, diversify clients and geographies, and increase high-growth market penetration.

The company will also accelerate the commercialisation of its research and development efforts into scalable solutions. It does not expect significant capital expenditure in the near term, and said it will prioritise improving returns on assets with higher utilisation of existing equipment and facilities.

Shares of Nanofilm finished Wednesday down 1.5 per cent or S$0.01 at S$0.645.