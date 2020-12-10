You are here

Nanofilm Technologies International to join three FTSE indices

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

NANOTECHNOLOGY solutions provider Nanofilm Technologies International, which made its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in October, will be included in the FTSE ST Small Cap Index, FTSE ST China Index and FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index after the close of market trading on Dec 21.

Shi Xu, executive chairman of the mainboard-listed company, said: "This inclusion looks to increase the overall awareness and exposure of the group to index funds and bring about higher trading liquidity to investors globally. It is also in line with our group's continuing outreach to a high-quality and diversified institutional investor base as we continue to grow and fortify our market position."

A market capitalisation weighted index, the FTSE ST Small-Cap Index tracks the performance of companies listed on the SGX that are within the top 98 per cent (by market cap), except for those included in the STI and FTSE Mid-Cap Index.

The FTSE ST China Index is a market-cap weighted index that tracks the constituents of the FTSE ST All-Share Index, which garner a majority of their sales from or have operating assets located in China.

The FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index has been designed to be used as the basis of Shariah-compliant investment products that focus on Shariah-compliant companies listed on the SGX. Using the FTSE ST All-Share Index as a base, constituents are screened against a set of Shariah principles to create a Shariah-compliant index for the Singapore market.

The counter closed at S$3.53 on Wednesday, shedding nine cents or 2.49 per cent.

