You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 4:33 PM
UPDATED Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:17 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

NANOFILM Technologies, the spin-off company of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), on Friday lodged its final prospectus, offering 77.2 million shares at S$2.59 each for placement in its initial public offering (IPO).

The shares, to be listed on the mainboard, comprise around 73.4 million shares under the international offering and 3.9 million shares under the Singapore public offer, representing approximately 11.7 per cent of Nanofilm's enlarged post-IPO share capital of 658.4 million shares.

Based on its placement price, Nanofilm's market capitalisation will be about S$1.7 billion post-placement. The public offer opens at 6pm on Oct 23 and will close at noon on Wednesday.

Gross proceeds raised from the IPO will be around S$470.1 million. However, only S$190.9 million raised from the issuance of new cornerstone shares will go to the company.

Net proceeds due to the company will be used for the development and building of new machinery and for research and development and engineering in order to enter new end-industries and look into new areas in existing markets. It will also be used for construction, refurbishment and renovation of new and existing production facilities, and general corporate and working-capital purposes.

SEE ALSO

Ping An-backed China fintech Lufax seeks up to US$2.36b in IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company, which specialises in advanced materials and nanoproducts, was founded in 1999 by executive chairman Shi Xu when he was an associate professor at NTU's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The company's 13 cornerstone investors include indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, Venezio Investments, certain funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, the Employees Provident Fund Board, Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia), AIA Investment Management Private and Lion Global Investors.

They have each entered into separate cornerstone agreements with the company or with Dr Shi to subscribe for or purchase an aggregate of around 104 million cornerstone shares at the offer price. Some 27 million shares will be sold by Dr Shi on top of the 77.2 million new shares issued by the company.

Temasek will also become a substantial shareholder in the company following the completion of the offering and the sale of cornerstone shares.

Dr Shi said: "As a home-grown company, we are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to investors to participate in our future growth journey. We are also heartened by the support and vote of confidence from our cornerstone investors as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence on the global platform."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering, Montran sign MOU to digitalise payments and settlements systems

Hyflux unit's former employee sentenced to 10 days' jail in bribery case

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

First Reit's Indonesia unit asks to restructure master lease agreements

Medinex buys 4.59% stake in HC Surgical for about S$2.2m

iFast Q3 net profit surges 150.6% to S$6.2m on higher revenue

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Stars are aligned for cheap hedging costs to drive yen gains

[NEW YORK] It's been getting cheaper for Japanese investors to hedge their foreign-exchange risk and that has the...

Oct 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Life & Culture

250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a...

Oct 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week on a positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Friday with gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks, while the last...

Oct 23, 2020 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity contracts in Oct as Covid-19 resurges

[LONDON] Euro zone economic activity has slipped back into decline this month as renewed restrictions to control the...

Oct 23, 2020 04:09 PM
Life & Culture

David Hockney work sold by Royal Opera House fetches £12.9m

[LONDON] A painting by British artist David Hockney sold by the Royal Opera House in London to raise funds to help...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

Malaysia may proclaim 'economic emergency' to avert snap polls amid pandemic: sources

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for