NASA to discontinue US$2 billion satellite servicing project on higher costs, schedule delays

Published Sat, Mar 02, 2024 · 10:08 am
Nasa says much of the project’s cost growth and scheduling delays could be attributed to the “poor” performance of contractor Maxar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nasa

NASA said on Friday it is shutting down a more than US$2 billion project to test satellite servicing like fueling in space, citing higher costs and schedule delays.

The space agency said in October that the On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 (Osam-1) project continues to face an increase in costs and is expected to exceed its US$2.05 billion price tag and the December 2026 launch date.

For its decision to discontinue the project, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday (Mar 1) cited “continued technical, cost, and schedule challenges, and a broader community evolution away from refueling unprepared spacecraft, which has led to a lack of a committed partner”.

Much of the project’s cost growth and scheduling delays could be attributed to the “poor” performance of contractor Maxar, Nasa said in October.

Maxar was previously contracted by Nasa in 2019 to help build its Gateway platform in lunar orbit, a crucial outpost for America’s first mission to relay astronauts to the moon. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Satellites

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Nvidia CEO says AI could pass human tests in five years

IHH Healthcare guides for higher FY2024 capex as it pushes bed growth in key markets

Norway wealth fund sells stakes in 3 Jardine firms on environment concerns

OpenAI says it ‘categorically disagrees’ with Musk’s suit

Toyota recalling 380,000 trucks over axle issue

Troubled EV maker Fisker said to be in talks with Nissan

Breaking News

Most Popular