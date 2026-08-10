Nasdaq-100 consolidates as key support holds

While volatility has increased in recent weeks, the broader long-term uptrend remains intact as investors assess corporate earnings, monetary policy expectations, and the sustainability of the technology-led rally. PHOTO: REUTERS

SINCE early August 2026, the Nasdaq-100 has entered a period of consolidation after posting a remarkable rally during the first half of the year. Following its record high in early June, the index underwent a healthy correction of around 10 per cent, eventually finding support near the end of July before staging a recovery. While volatility has increased in recent weeks, the broader long-term uptrend remains intact as investors assess corporate earnings, monetary policy expectations, and the sustainability of the technology-led rally.

Recent market action also reflects increased sector rotation, with technology shares experiencing larger swings during the latest earnings season.

The recent pullback marks the first meaningful correction since the strong advance from the March lows. During June through August, the Nasdaq-100 established a short-term downtrend channel, retracing approximately 10 per cent from its peak before rebounding strongly from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The recovery has lifted the index back towards the 50-day SMA, although prices remain just below the descending trendline that has capped rallies since June. This suggests that while buying momentum has improved, a decisive breakout above this trendline would be required to confirm a renewed uptrend.

From a technical perspective, the index is approaching an important resistance cluster. The first resistance lies between the 30,000 psychological level and the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level near 30,200. This zone represents the immediate hurdle for the current rebound and will likely determine whether the recent recovery develops into a continuation of the broader bull trend or remains a temporary bounce within the correction.

A sustained move above 30,200 would indicate strengthening buying momentum and could open the way towards the next technical objective around 31,137, which corresponds to the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline. Clearing these resistance levels would also invalidate much of the short-term bearish structure established during the June-to-August consolidation.

On the downside, the first support zone is expected between 28,900 and 29,050, where recent buying interest emerged during the July rebound. Should this area fail to hold, attention would shift to the 100-day SMA near 27,940, which successfully supported the market during the recent correction and continues to represent an important medium-term trend indicator.

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The more critical longer-term support remains at the 200-day SMA at around 26,600. This level has not been tested since the March-April recovery and continues to define the broader bullish structure that has been in place throughout 2026. A decisive break below the 200-day SMA would represent a significant deterioration in market sentiment and could expose the index to a deeper correction towards the March-April lows, effectively reversing much of the first-half rally.

Although the recent correction has interrupted the powerful momentum seen earlier in the year, the broader technical outlook remains constructive. The successful defence of the 100-day SMA suggests institutional buying interest remains intact, while the current consolidation may serve as a base for the next directional move. Nevertheless, the inability to reclaim the descending trendline highlights that near-term caution is still warranted until resistance levels are decisively overcome.

In summary, the Nasdaq-100 is undergoing a healthy consolidation following its strong first-half advance. The 30,000-30,200 resistance zone will be the key area to monitor, with a breakout potentially paving the way towards 31,137. On the downside, 28,900-29,050 provides the first layer of support, followed by the 100-day SMA near 27,940 and the more significant 200-day SMA around 26,600. As long as the index remains above its major long-term moving averages, the broader bull market remains intact, although continued consolidation and elevated volatility are likely before the next sustained breakout develops.

The writer is manager of dealing and investor education at Phillip Securities