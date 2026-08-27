The Business Times
business-time-50

Nasdaq leads Wall St after Nvidia quells AI fears

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 09:45 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.8 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 53,613.66 at the open. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.8 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 53,613.66 at the open.  PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Aug 27), boosted by gains in technology stocks after chip giant Nvidia’s blockbuster forecast renewed investor confidence in the AI trade.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.8 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 53,613.66 at the open.

    The S&P 500 rose 34.6 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,710.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 226.8 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 26,356.977. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    S&P 500NasdaqDow Jones

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    The Guangzhou factory of Midea, China’s big name in technology and home appliances. Its market is both local and global.

    What MNCs must do to survive – and leverage – the China Shock 2.0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (left) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

    Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

    Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand.

    Singapore plays premium data centre game as Johor, Batam take on scale

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More