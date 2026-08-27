Nasdaq leads Wall St after Nvidia quells AI fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.8 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 53,613.66 at the open. PHOTO: EPA

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Aug 27), boosted by gains in technology stocks after chip giant Nvidia’s blockbuster forecast renewed investor confidence in the AI trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.8 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 53,613.66 at the open.

The S&P 500 rose 34.6 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,710.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 226.8 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 26,356.977. REUTERS