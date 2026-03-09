The firm aims to use the site to spearhead growth in Asia-Pacific

Cytek CEO Jiang Wenbin (third from right) says the company will continue to focus on expanding its facility and investments in Singapore to drive its Asia-Pacific growth. PHOTO: CYTEK BIOSCIENCES

[SINGAPORE] Flow cytometry company Cytek Biosciences has invested US$3 million in its Singapore facility as it expands its manufacturing and regional operations, its chief executive officer said on Monday (Mar 9).

The 8,500 square foot facility, launched in the first quarter of 2025, marks the US-based company’s fourth global manufacturing facility and was chosen due to the Republic’s robust biomedical ecosystem, strong regulatory framework, skilled talent pool, advanced infrastructure, and strategic connectivity to Asia-Pacific, said the company.

This facility features a service and training centre that provides hands-on regional access to Cytek instruments and advanced technical expertise, in addition to its manufacturing operation.

“In just one year, the facility has strengthened our manufacturing footprint, improved supply chain agility, and deepened our engagement with customers across Asia-Pacific,” said Dr Jiang Wenbin, CEO of Cytek. “This investment is not just about Singapore, but the whole Asia-Pacific region.”

He noted that the company will continue to focus on expanding its facility and investments in Singapore to drive its Apac growth.

For FY2025, the company’s revenue rose 1 per cent year on year to US$201.5 million.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The increase was driven by higher revenue from Apac and the United States.

North America accounted for about 48 per cent of total revenue, with Europe at close to 30 per cent. Latin America and Apac made up the remaining share.

The company said that the expansion in Singapore has enhanced production scalability and reduced delivery times in key markets, particularly across Apac.

Partners and customers

The Singapore facility currently employs 25 staff in manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and scientific support functions.

The company is working with Singapore’s institutes of higher learning and research institutes to drive innovation and talent development.

This includes the National University of Singapore, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and Singapore General Hospital.

Melik Ulusu, senior vice-president of global operations and integrated supply chain at Cytek, said the company’s laser-based flow cytometry solutions enable researchers and clinicians to advance scientific discovery and improve patient care, particularly in areas like cancer and HIV treatment.

Its products are used by pharmaceutical companies, clinical research laboratories and academic institutions.

Dr Jiang said over 3,000 of its instruments are currently used globally across more than 70 countries.

Headquartered in California, the company also has facilities in China and is listed on Nasdaq.

A milestone anniversary event was held on Monday to mark the Singapore facility’s first year after opening.

The guests of honour were Member of Parliament Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) and Marcus Dass, senior vice-president and head of global enterprises at the Singapore Economic Development Board.

According to Cytek, manufacturing expansion in Singapore was designed to address rising demand for cell analysis solutions.

This demand can be attributed to the increasing global use of cellular analysis in immunology, immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, cancer diagnosis and cancer drug development.

Dass said: “The investment strengthens our advanced manufacturing capabilities as well as contributes to life sciences research through the company’s cell analysis technologies.”