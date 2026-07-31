Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.0 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 52,235.03. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq opened higher on Friday (Jul 31), boosted by Amazon’s 12 per cent jump after the Big Tech company joined some of its peers in delivering strong cloud revenue growth, putting to rest concerns about AI returns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.0 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 52,235.03.

The S&P 500 rose 24.5 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 7,462.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 218.5 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 25,340.711 at the opening bell. REUTERS