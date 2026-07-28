Nasdaq opens lower as AI worries mount ahead of pivotal earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 282.8 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 52,492.88. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday (Jul 28), mirroring a cautious mood across global markets toward AI chip stocks on concerns about hefty corporate spending and rising Chinese competition, ahead of earnings from some of the biggest companies on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 282.8 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 52,492.88.

The S&P 500 fell 17.6 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 7,395.55​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.0 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 24,825.072 at the opening bell. REUTERS