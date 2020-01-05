Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday, according to a bourse filing released later that day.

Wong Leon Keat, a company executive director who has also been the group's managing director since 2017, is relinquishing all three positions and "will spend more time in dealing with his personal business commitments", according to the board.

The 45-year-old, who owns a 9.3 per cent stake in Natural Cool, was listed in the bourse filing as a partner in an accounting firm and a director of 11 other companies.

Listing sponsor PrimePartners Corporate Finance has spoken with Mr Wong and is satisfied that there are no undisclosed material reasons for his departure, the board has affirmed.