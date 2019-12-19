You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

NauticAWT proposes to buy stake in Thai casual restaurant operator for 70m baht

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 8:31 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OIL and gas engineering group NauticAWT has entered into a share purchase agreement on Wednesday with Rich Restaurant Company's sole director Kritsada Tunpow, to acquire a 35 per cent stake in the Thai restaurant operator for 70 million baht (S$3.1 million). 

The proposed acquisition is part of NauticAWT's foray into the food and beverage (F&B) sector in Thailand and will be funded by proceeds from the group’s July 10 share subscription.

Rich Restaurant Company operates a casual restaurant business and franchise called Chokdee Dimsum in Thailand. Chokdee Dimsum has 24 branches – 16 of which are via franchisees, and one central kitchen. It serves Chinese-style dim sum and bak kut teh (pork rib soup).

The group had on Nov 19 obtained shareholder's approval to diversify into the F&B business. 

NauticAWT shares last traded at one Singapore cent on Nov 11, down 0.2 Singapore cent or 16.7 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ThaiBev clarifies not selling Vietnam business; IPO process in early stages

Hyflux plot takes another twist with new debt offer

Private equity luring companies to stay private for longer: EY

Who will be next to merge in the S-Reit universe?

UOB buys more shares in troubled Hengfeng Bank for 1.86b yuan

Climate change to have greater impact on investments in 2020: Schroders

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 08:56 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, ThaiBev, Frasers Property, UOI, Yanlord, Oxley

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Dec 19, 2019 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

Japan PM Abe's aide criticises Bank of Japan's negative rate policy

[TOKYO] A key economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe criticised the Bank of Japan for its negative interest...

Dec 19, 2019 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev clarifies not selling Vietnam business; IPO process in early stages

THAI Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev) has clarified that it is not seeking a buyer for its business in Vietnam.

Dec 19, 2019 08:42 AM
Transport

Airbus sees strong sales haul this year on Asia demand, long-range A321

[PARIS] Airbus is on course to end 2019 with a rise in its order backlog after netting more sales than deliveries...

Dec 19, 2019 08:37 AM
Technology

Micron signals recovery in 2020, says received supply licenses for Huawei

[BENGALURU] Micron Technology said on Wednesday it expected a recovery in 2020 after a "cyclical bottom" in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly