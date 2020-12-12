Near-unicorn Prestige Biopharma eyes early-2021 IPO in South Korea

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED Prestige Biopharma is in the midst of pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Korea Exchange, with a targeted listing in early 2021, the firm's chief executive Lisa Park said in response to queries from The Business Times (BT).
Earlier on Friday,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes