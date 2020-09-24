Neo Group defends property foray ahead of shareholder vote

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED Neo Group is heading into the property business for new and recurring revenue streams, even as it is still looking for opportunities in its core catering and food manufacturing business.
That's according to a statement by the board, ahead of Neo Group's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes