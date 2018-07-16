NeraTel bags S$11.7m in new contracts

IT infrastructure provider Nera Telecommunications on Monday announced contract and purchase orders worth about S$11.7 million.

This comprises deals for the provision of microwave links for a government entity in the Middle East, worth S$8.5 million, and provision of Internet service infrastructure for a service provider in South-east Asia, worth S$3.2 million.

They follow other contracts won in February 2018 - S$2.2 million of Internet Protocol network equipment contracts awarded by a major telecommunications service provider in Singapore, and another S$1 million contract win for the design, supply, delivery, installation, maintenance and management of Internet service for a key telco in Malaysia.