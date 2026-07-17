The Business Times
business-time-50

Netflix earnings forecast disappoints Wall Street, shares tumble

Firm says it would cut its twice-yearly release of a viewing-hours report to once a year starting in January 2027

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 09:09 AM
    • After years of rapid subscriber gains, Netflix is working to grow by building advertising, live events and video games.
    • After years of rapid subscriber gains, Netflix is working to grow by building advertising, live events and video games. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LOS ANGELES] Netflix forecast third-quarter revenue and earnings on Thursday (Jul 16) that fell short of Wall Street targets and said it would cut the frequency of viewing-hours reports as the company seeks new avenues of growth.

    Shares of Netflix fell nearly 8.6 per cent in after-hours trading to US$67.99.

    The company led by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said it expected US$12.86 billion in revenue from July through September and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.82. Analysts had forecast US$13 billion in revenue and diluted EPS of US$0.84, according to LSEG.

    After years of rapid subscriber gains, Netflix is working to grow by building advertising, live events and video games. The company’s stock has lost about a fifth of its value in 2026 as investors question how it will sustain growth.

    Third-quarter projections “appear to reflect a combination of management caution and a naturally maturing growth profile, rather than any sudden deterioration in the business,” PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said.

    He added that they would “reinforce the view that Netflix remains strong but is entering a steadier phase of growth with considerably less room for error given the always-high expectations.”

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Netflix said it would cut its twice-yearly release of a viewing-hours report to once a year starting in January 2027 “to keep the focus on our primary financial metrics – revenue and operating profit.” It stopped publishing quarterly subscriber numbers in 2025.

    For the just-ended quarter, Netflix revenue and EPS were roughly in line with analyst estimates. EPS came in at US$0.80 for the three-month period, which featured hits including crime drama I Will Find You and animated feature Swapped. Revenue totalled US$12.56 billion.

    “Our financial performance remains solid and we’re on track to meet our objectives for the year,” the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

    Competition intensifies

    Netflix is facing competition from all corners of the entertainment industry, from traditional media companies such as Walt Disney to YouTube, a growing presence in living rooms, and mobile viewing on apps such as TikTok.

    In April, Netflix said it had more than 325 million paying members and still had room to increase that number.

    The company is building an advertising business and offering video games, two initiatives still in the early stages. It repeated an earlier forecast that ad revenue would reach US$3 billion by the end of 2026. The company is counting on its growing number of live events, including an expanded NFL slate, to draw more advertising dollars.

    On a post-earnings video, Peters said the company was considering whether to offer a free option with advertising in some markets but had no near-term plans to launch one.

    Netflix said engagement, or the amount of time people spend watching the service, was “healthy.” Viewing hours grew by 2 per cent in the first half of 2026, compared with 1.5 per cent a year ago.

    It said it aimed to stay ahead of the competition in part by using technology to improve all aspects of its business. Use of generative artificial intelligence by producers is “scaling quickly” and has been employed in about 300 titles, mostly in post-production, the company said. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NetflixCorporate earningsStreaming

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    The new target implies a 14% total market return from the index level of 5,470 as at Wednesday.

    Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, names its top picks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More