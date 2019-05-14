NetLink NBN Trust to raise FY2019 DPU

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FIBRE network provider NetLink NBN Trust has called for a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.44 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter, the manager said, in results out on Monday.
The latest payout takes DPU for the 12 months to 4.88 Singapore cents, compared with 3.24
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg