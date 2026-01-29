The Business Times

NetLink NBN Trust’s 9-month profit down 11.8% at S$65.4 million

This was due to higher depreciation from a larger asset base and higher net finance costs

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 06:33 PM
    • NetLink NBN Trust's revenue rose 1.6% year on year to S$313 million, from S$308.2 million. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Fibre infrastructure provider Netlink NBN Trust posted a 11.8 per cent drop in net profit to S$65.4 million for the nine months ended Dec 31, from S$74.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

    This was due to higher depreciation from a larger asset base and higher net finance costs, and was partially offset by a higher income tax credit, said the trust in a bourse filing on Thursday (Jan 29).

    Depreciation and amortisation rose 6 per cent to S$138.9 million, compared with S$131.1 million the previous year.

    Revenue rose 1.6 per cent year on year to S$313 million, from S$308.2 million. This was due to higher co-location revenue and higher ancillary project revenue, but was partially offset by lower connections, lower ducts and manholes service revenue and lower central office revenue.

    Total connection numbers – comprising residential and non-residential connections – dipped slightly. Residential connections fell slightly to 1.52 million from 1.51 million a year ago, while non-residential connections fell to 52,574 from 53,454.

    Units of NetLink closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.98 on Thursday, before the results were released.

