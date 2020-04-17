NetLink suspends service orders after 4 workers under contractor diagnosed with Covid-19

FIBRE broadband operator NetLink Trust has been directed to suspend all service orders for homes and offices until April 19, after four workers under one of its contractors tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement on Friday.

The company said the workers tested positive for Covid-19 between April 14 and April 16.

Two of them had visited 34 homes for fibre installation work between April 1 and April 14. The other two were not involved in works that required visits to homes and offices, it added.

None of the four have had contact with company staff within the last 14 days.

NetLink is now working with the contractor to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) in contact-tracing efforts, it said.

It is also contacting affected parties with current service orders to inform them of the suspension, which will be lifted once the company has reviewed its Covid-19 precautionary measures and implemented "appropriate enhancements".

The company said that it - and its contractors - had started implementing these measures in line with MOH guidelines starting from end-January. It is now working with the IMDA to review these measures over the next few days.

NetLink will reschedule this week's appointments to the next available date, starting from next week, the IMDA said.

Shares of mainboard-listed NetLink NBN Trust, which wholly owns NetLink Trust, were up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent at 98 cents as at midday on Friday.