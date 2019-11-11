You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

NetLink to support TPG Telecom 5G trial at Singapore Science Park

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 1:07 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

NETLINK NBN Trust will support TPG Telecom's 5G trial network across Singapore Science Park 1 and 2, the national broadband operator said in a bourse filing on Monday.

NetLink Group’s operating arm, NetLink Trust, will provide the fibre network infrastructure to connect TPG Telecom’s 5G mobile base stations.

TPG Telecom will deploy an advanced 5G trial network with "better than 99 per cent" 3.5GHz (Gigahertz) outdoor coverage across Singapore Science Parks 1 and 2 by 2020, said NetLink.

"This will be based on a commercially ready 5G core that follows 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 15, the newest 5G standard."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When Release 16 is finalised in 2020, it is expected to support enhancements such as industrial Internet of Things and advanced automotive connectivity, while featuring even higher speeds and data capacity transmissions, and reduced network latency.

SEE ALSO

Four new industry trials rolled out for 5G

"We are glad to support TPG Telecom with its 5G trial. We are also fully supportive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) objectives to achieve pervasive deployment of 5G infrastructure and grow the 5G innovation ecosystem," said Tong Yew Heng, chief executive officer of NetLink NBN Trust's manager.

"We look forward to working with industry partners to use our nationwide fibre network to accelerate the realisation of IMDA’s objectives."

The fibre network company had earlier in November announced a 24.1 per cent higher net profit for the second quarter ended September due to higher residential connections revenue and installation-related revenue.

NetLink NBN Trust units were trading, cum dividend, down S$0.005 or 0.5 per cent to S$0.955 as at 1pm.

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Sept factory output up 1.7% y-o-y, below forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, slower than the...

Nov 11, 2019 01:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

DBS Bank is working with Singapore’s public healthcare system to transition all public hospitals, specialty centres...

Nov 11, 2019 12:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Pan Asian to dispose China pipe and valve unit for 14.6m yuan

PAN Asian Holdings is proposing to sell its entire stake in its China pipe and valve manufacturing unit for 14.6...

Nov 11, 2019 12:08 PM
Consumer

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

[WASHINGTON] Bernard Tyson, chairman and chief executive officer of not-for-profit health insurer Kaiser Permanente...

Nov 11, 2019 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial will proceed

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge...

UPDATED 31 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly