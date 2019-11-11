NetLink to support TPG Telecom 5G trial at Singapore Science Park

NETLINK NBN Trust will support TPG Telecom's 5G trial network across Singapore Science Park 1 and 2, the national broadband operator said in a bourse filing on Monday.

NetLink Group’s operating arm, NetLink Trust, will provide the fibre network infrastructure to connect TPG Telecom’s 5G mobile base stations.

TPG Telecom will deploy an advanced 5G trial network with "better than 99 per cent" 3.5GHz (Gigahertz) outdoor coverage across Singapore Science Parks 1 and 2 by 2020, said NetLink.

"This will be based on a commercially ready 5G core that follows 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 15, the newest 5G standard."

When Release 16 is finalised in 2020, it is expected to support enhancements such as industrial Internet of Things and advanced automotive connectivity, while featuring even higher speeds and data capacity transmissions, and reduced network latency.

"We are glad to support TPG Telecom with its 5G trial. We are also fully supportive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) objectives to achieve pervasive deployment of 5G infrastructure and grow the 5G innovation ecosystem," said Tong Yew Heng, chief executive officer of NetLink NBN Trust's manager.

"We look forward to working with industry partners to use our nationwide fibre network to accelerate the realisation of IMDA’s objectives."

The fibre network company had earlier in November announced a 24.1 per cent higher net profit for the second quarter ended September due to higher residential connections revenue and installation-related revenue.

NetLink NBN Trust units were trading, cum dividend, down S$0.005 or 0.5 per cent to S$0.955 as at 1pm.