NetLink's H1 net profit grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FIBRE optic cable owner NetLink NBN Trust reported a net profit of S$44.8 million from April to September, a 1.5 per cent increase from the same period last year.
Tong Yew Heng, chief executive of the trustee-manager, said the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes