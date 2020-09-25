New contracts for SIIC Environment expected to boost performance, says board

MAINBOARD-LISTED SIIC Environment Holdings has inked a slew of contracts involving wastewater-treatment plants in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Heilongjiang, the group announced on Friday.

The water tariff for a wholly-owned subsidiary's project in Linhai city, which has a daily capacity of 25,000 tonnes, will increase from seven yuan (S$1.43) a tonne to 9.44 yuan or 11.57 yuan a tonne, depending on the nature of the sewage.

Meanwhile, two different 58 per cent-owned subsidiaries have signed five agreements for fresh projects in the Heilongjiang capital of Harbin.

These projects, which have a combined capacity of 1.45 million tonnes, include upgraded discharge standards for treated wastewater at two plants.

All these wastewater-treatment projects "are expected to contribute to the group's performance positively going forward", the board said.

SIIC Environment shares closed down by 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.05 per cent, at S$0.188, before the latest announcement.