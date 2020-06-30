You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%

Investors in Singapore likely to stay on the sidelines given the uncertainty heading into Q2 2020 results.
Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE shares fell alongside most Asian equity markets on Monday following a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, notably in the United States.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 30.41 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,574.10.

Decliners outpaced advancers 297 to 179, as 2.48 billion...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust's sponsor offers to buy golf courses for S$804.1m

Darco shareholders right to let offer lapse; should push for more accountability

Forensic accounting probe launched into EHT sponsor Urban Commons

AEM unaffected by Apple's move to drop Intel: DBS

Changing hands

Biolidics shares sink 22% after calling off US sales of Covid-19 test kits

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020

[LONDON] Sovereign wealth funds have participated in US$17 billion of venture capital deals so far this year,...

Jun 30, 2020 12:26 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post record gain, exceed all forecasts

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes surged in May by the most on record as mortgage...

Jun 30, 2020 12:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Bankrupt Chesapeake plans to cut drilling further this year

[OKLAHOMA CITY] Bankrupt US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy on Monday laid out its long-term plans and detailed...

Jun 29, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore central bank working with police investigating Wirecard

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is working with the city state's police to scrutinise collapsed German payments...

Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass Group clocks best performance with S$76.2m in earnings for FY2020

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass Group has clocked its best performance to date, having reported earnings of S$...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.