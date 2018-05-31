New Lakeside ex-CFO pleads guilty; judge slaps S$80,000 fine, 3-year directorship ban

FORMER New Lakeside Holdings chief financial officer Oh Gim Teck has been fined S$80,000 and banned from holding any company directorship for three years for his role in the company's breach of the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) disclosure rules.

Oh pleaded guilty to one charge under the Securities and Futures Act on Thursday before District Judge Jasvender Kaur.

Oh was New Lakeside's acting CFO from October 2004 to February 2007, and appointed CFO from February 2007 to June 2010. He resigned on June 15, 2010.

The deputy public prosecutor handling the case is Hon Yi. Oh was defended by Melvin Lum and Russell Pereira of Wong Partnership.