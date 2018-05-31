You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Lakeside ex-CFO pleads guilty; judge slaps S$80,000 fine, 3-year directorship ban

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 11:30 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

FORMER New Lakeside Holdings chief financial officer Oh Gim Teck has been fined S$80,000 and banned from holding any company directorship for three years for his role in the company's breach of the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) disclosure rules.

Oh pleaded guilty to one charge under the Securities and Futures Act on Thursday before District Judge Jasvender Kaur.

Oh was New Lakeside's acting CFO from October 2004 to February 2007, and appointed CFO from February 2007 to June 2010. He resigned on June 15, 2010.

The deputy public prosecutor handling the case is Hon Yi. Oh was defended by Melvin Lum and Russell Pereira of Wong Partnership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

May 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.8% in April

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings founder and CEO leaves roles in company

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening