You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New properties, higher occupancy boost Centurion's Q2 earnings

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 11:12 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

WORKER dormitory and student accommodation company Centurion Corporation on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent increase in net profit to S$10.2 million for its second quarter ended June 30, on the back of an 8 per cent increase in revenue to S$32.9 million.

The higher revenue was mainly due to contribution from the group's newly added properties such as dwell East End Adelaide in Australia and dwell Princess Street in the United Kingdom. Higher occupancy rates achieved at its Singapore workers' accommodation also contributed to the better revenue performance.

On the other hand, the group's properties in South Korea and Westlite Bukit Minyak, Penang, which started operations in late-February 2019 and May 2019 respectively, incurred start-up losses that affected the bottom line. Centurion said these two properties are in the midst of ramping up their occupancy.

The group also updated that in Q2, it secured a nine-year lease on an adjacent block to Westlite Pasir Gudang in Johor, Malaysia, adding about 400 beds. It also commenced development of three dormitory blocks on a vacant parcel of land at Tampoi. Named Tampoi II, this project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 and will add about 3,600 beds to the group's portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, Centurion also secured a 10-year lease, with an option to renew for another five years, for Westlite Juniper (formerly known as Juniper Lodge). The lease will commence in September 2019 and add about 1,900 beds.

In April 2019, Centurion announced a proposed reconstruction of an existing block in Westlite Toh Guan, which will add an industrial training centre to enhance the property's service offer and occupancy stability.

The board has declared an interim dividend of one Singapore cent per share for shareholders in Singapore, which will be paid on Sept 12.

Companies & Markets

Straco Q2 net profit drops 17% on higher expenses, weaker RMB

Yanlord Land Q2 net profit tumbles 41% to 865.3m yuan

Allied Tech posts Q2 net loss of S$1.8m, reverses year-ago profit

Irregularities, potential breaches uncovered at Raffles Infrastructure

Cosco Q2 net profit slides 30% amid expansion drive in Malaysia

Delfi Q2 net profit up 19% on stronger product sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly