You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints KMPG to carry out independent review

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 6:58 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

NEW Silkroutes Group has appointed KPMG Services to carry out an independent review regarding two agreements involving a China unit, and the valuation of its stake in a Thai firm.

KPMG will report directly to the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm (SGX RegCo) and New Silkroutes' audit and risk committee.

This comes after independent external auditor Deloitte & Touche included a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30.

Deloitte said in its Oct 14 report that it was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence on matters including the business rationale, commercial substance and structuring of two agreements that New Silkroutes' wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Fengwei Garment Accessory (SFGA) signed with a Chinese entity in April.

New Silkroutes disclosed that the Chinese entity is Shanghai Minlin New Textile Materials Sales Centre. Its ultimate beneficial owner, Lin Jie, is an acquaintance of New Silkroutes' executive director and substantial shareholder, Shen Yuyun.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In addition, Deloitte had said it could not determine the appropriateness of the valuation methodology used for Thai General Nice Coal and Coke.

New Silkroutes holds 4.5 per cent of the Thai entity and had classified this stake as a financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income. It recorded a fair-value loss of US$2.5 million in FY20, bringing its value to US$17.2 million. But the Thai firm had not begun operating by end-June.

Shares in New Silkroutes closed up 9.59 per cent at S$0.08 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng unit to sell Australia property for A$65 million

StarHub appoints parent company's deputy CEO as its chief

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 0.1%

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng unit to sell Australia property for A$65 million

PROPERTY company Chip Eng Seng's wholly-owned subsidiary, CES Gladstone (Vic), is selling a property in Australia...

Dec 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 18, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub appoints parent company's deputy CEO as its chief

STARHUB has appointed Nikhil Eapen, currently the deputy chief executive officer at parent company ST Telemedia, as...

Dec 18, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

CONTINUED uncertainty about Brexit talks and a US stimulus package caused Singapore shares to end the week lower...

Dec 18, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

Australia: Shares end lower as Covid-19 restrictions return

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for