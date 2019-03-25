You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes Group sells stake in International Energy Group for US$10m

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 7:37 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

A SUBSIDIARY of New Silkroutes Group (NSG) has sold its entire stake in International Energy Group (IEG) for US$10 million in cash, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

The sale of the oil and gas trading company by New Silkroutes Capital is subject to certain conditions, including approvals from the SGX and shareholders. Following the disposal, the company will become a full-fledged healthcare group.

The purchaser is TK Energy, a private limited company incorporated in Hong Kong with stakeholders who have interests in the oil and gas sector subsidiary. It will extend a loan of US$10 million to NSG, which will be deemed repaid in full when the disposal is completed.

It will also make available to IEG credit facilities of up to US$250 million, of which an initial loan of US$50 million will be advanced to IEG and later capitalised as shares when the sale is completed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The sale will provide the group with the funds to expand its healthcare business locally and regionally, through a mix of acquisitions, collaborations and organic growth," said Goh Jin Hian, NSG's CEO.

"Moving ahead with healthcare as our core focus, we aim to deliver shareholder value in the longer term. For a start, NSG has plans to resolve the issue of long-standing negative retained earnings with capital reorganisation. After this exercise, NSG will have a more efficient capital structure, and will be well-positioned to start dividend payments, thereby improving shareholders' return on equity."

NSG will convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed disposal, and will despatch a circular with details to shareholders in due course.

The stock last traded at US$0.185 on March 22.

Companies & Markets

LionGold proposes S$1m in IPTs at controlling shareholder's request

Ex-global director of McKinsey joins Singtel board

Sias urges Hyflux to chase Salim-Medco for updates on rescue deal

QT Vascular to implement changes to Chocolate Touch clinical trials

UOB revamps Lady's Card rewards programme

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

doc74md1113ts33p2a3fsl_doc72uzjguf09ugaxpdlq3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs keen on capital investment despite expectations of lower turnover, profits: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening