You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Toyo's subsidiary to cease production of tissue paper on trade war woes

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 7:50 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

New Toyo International Holdings announced on Monday after trading hours that its subsidiary Sen Yang Enterprise Co (Senyang) will cease production of tissue paper by Sept 15, 2019, on the back of recurring losses.

Senyang, however, will continue with the trading of tissue paper products. The decision was the result following a group strategic review amid global trade tensions, as the board does not expect Senyang’s performance to improve significantly in the near future.

The group had faced several adverse factors, including fluctuating pulp prices against intense domestic competition of tissue paper caused by the US-imposed tariff on Chinese tissue exporters to the US. In addition, it took longer than expected time to obtain full production capacity, as well as the time to secure the Forestry Stewardship Certification needed for export sales.

The net loss attributable to the tissue paper business for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, was S$1.85 million. Based on the company’s preliminary assessment, the tissue paper business is expected to report a net loss of approximately S$11.4 million for the full financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

CSE Global to acquire US industrial power systems manufacter for US$25.1m

Hoe Leong receives statutory demand from UOB for loan payment

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

Koon Holdings auditor flags going concern issue

Top Global to buy 43 units in Thong Teck Building for S$170m from Allied Tech director

SembMarine bags 6 contracts worth S$400m

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly