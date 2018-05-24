New zaobao.sg brand embodies 3-in-1 digital experience

ZAOBAO.sg, the Chinese flagship digital product of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), will launch a new brand campaign to promote its multifaceted 3-in-1 digital offering on Friday.

zaobao.sg's brand campaign is built around the concept of Triplet Characters in the Chinese language. The brand campaign will roll out at the Singapore Book Fair 2018 from Friday which runs through to May 31 and will feature a triplet character sculpture display at Capitol Singapore.

The campaign includes three 30-second commercials, which will be accompanied by print and online advertisements, as well as social media. The campaign will run on various media platforms such as outdoor ads at Buona Vista MRT station, cinema ads at Golden Village movie theatres, outdoor displays, television and radio in the coming months.

From June 14, an online memory game using triplet characters will be rolled out for users to win S$5,000 worth of SPH Mall shopping vouchers which will be given out at the weekly games and grand finale.

The brand campaign coincides with the debut of zaobao.sg's first Public Service Broadcast (PSB) programme of the year - Ah Boy and Friends (bit.ly/AhBoysNFriends).

The nine-episode animation series features "Ah Boy", an original character created by zaobao.sg. He will present interesting aspects of Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures in Singapore in a light-hearted and entertaining manner.

To make news more accessible to mobile-savvy users, zaobao.sg has launched a free news alert service via messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram. Users who join the chat groups will receive news alerts twice a day, allowing them to keep up with daily happenings in Singapore and around the world on the go. To subscribe, current WhatsApp users can simply send the text "JOIN" to (+65) 97201182 while current Telegram users can access the channel via t.me/zaobaosg.

In addition, zaobao.sg has launched a new eNewsletter Editor's Weekly Picks to complement its current eNewsletter selection, which includes a weekday morning edition and a weekend edition. Penned by Han Yong May, Editor of NewsHub, Chinese Media Group, the newsletter aims to bring readers closer to the news stories they care about. Users can sign up for the newsletters via bit.ly/zbnewsletter.

zaobao.sg is accessible on desktop and mobile web browsers, as well as zaobao.sg mobile apps (available on both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets). Users can also follow zaobao.sg on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.