Next 50 consolidates within broader uptrend

A new Next 50 Active ETF is also scheduled to list on SGX in early September, potentially broadening access to the segment and creating another channel for investment flows. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index tracks the next 50 largest and most liquid companies listed on the SGX Mainboard, sitting just outside the 30 constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI). Some notable names include Suntec Reit, ComfortDelGro, AEM and Sheng Siong.

The index’s calculated history dates back to a base value of 1,000 on Jun 23, 2014, although it was officially launched by SGX Indices on Sep 22, 2025, at 1,428.664.

Constituents must meet minimum free-float, market-capitalisation and liquidity requirements, with individual stock weights capped at 5 per cent and the index rebalanced quarterly. S-Reits make up close to half the index by weight, making interest-rate expectations an important influence on their performance.

The index traded roughly flat to slightly lower through the back half of 2025 and into early 2026, touching a low of 1,417.06 on Mar 9, 2026, a decline of less than 1 per cent from its launch level. From there, it rallied 12.4 per cent over two months to an all-time high of 1,592.59 on May 13. It has since pulled back to 1,523.27, around 4.3 per cent below the peak but still 6.6 per cent above its launch level.

The technical picture has therefore shifted. Rather than simply consolidating beneath its all-time high, the index has spent the past three and a half months in a broader pullback and consolidation phase following the May peak. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA), at 1,528.87, remains above the 200-day SMA at 1,498.62, an alignment that has held since the March low and suggests that the longer-term uptrend remains intact. The index is currently trading below both its 20-day SMA at 1,536.52 and 50-day SMA, pointing to a pause within the broader uptrend rather than a breakdown, provided the 200-day SMA continues to hold as support.

Momentum indicators also support the consolidation thesis. The Relative Strength Index on a 50-day setting sits at 50.42, near neutral and showing no oversold extreme despite the retreat from the high. Trading volume remains close to its 50-day average of 194.71 million, with no unusual pickup in selling pressure accompanying the pullback.

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Set against the broader market, the Next 50’s advance looks modest by comparison. The STI closed at 4,297.37 on Sep 22, 2025, the day the Next 50 launched, and has since climbed to 5,724.46, aided by a record high of 5,768.46 set on Aug 17, 2026. Over the identical window, the Next 50 has advanced only about 6.6 per cent.

The performance gap does not necessarily signal structural weakness in the Next 50. Rather, the two indices have fundamentally different compositions. The STI’s heavy exposure to local banks, telco and exchange has driven much of this cycle’s gains, while the Next 50’s Reit-heavy, mid-cap composition offers a different income and risk profile that has not moved in tandem.

The performance gap also highlights the potential significance of upcoming liquidity catalysts. With the STI having captured much of the rally so far, increased institutional flows into Singapore’s small- and mid-cap segment could provide a catalyst for the Next 50 to narrow that gap.

One potential catalyst is institutional flow. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme was expanded to S$6.5 billion under Budget 2026, with several appointed mandates tilted towards Singapore’s small- and mid-cap companies outside the STI, a segment that overlaps significantly with the Next 50’s universe. A meaningful share of this total commitment remains undeployed.

A new Next 50 Active ETF is also scheduled to list on SGX in early September, potentially broadening access to the segment and creating another channel for investment flows. Interest rates remain another key swing factor given the index’s heavy Reit weighting. However, with the US Fed’s projections and market pricing currently diverging, the rate outlook is better viewed as an open variable than a confirmed tailwind.

Looking ahead, a decisive close above 1,592.59 on rising volume would signal a breakout to new highs. Conversely, a break below the 200-day SMA near 1,498 would put the broader uptrend in question. Between those levels, the index remains in consolidation mode, with the longer-term trend intact.

The writer is strategist at Phillip Nova