You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

NGSC's chairman, ex-CEO and others face removal from board

Sun, Apr 14, 2019 - 9:26 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED satellite service provider NGSC’s former chief executive, fired in March, is now the target of efforts to take away his board seat - along with the chairman’s and two other directors’.

Shareholders have called a vote to oust not just non-executive, non-independent director Vicente S Ku, the former CEO, and the other named directors, but also anyone else who is named to the board between the April 10 requisition notice and the extraordinary general meeting.

The NGSC board said on Sunday evening that it is “currently seeking professional advice” on the requisition notice from Sri Tjintawati Hartanto, who is on the remuneration committee, and Telemedia Pacific Group. Together, they hold some 1.11 billion shares, or roughly 17.3 per cent of the company.

Besides removing Mr Ku “from all appointments with the company, its subsidiaries and its associates and its investee companies”, Ms Hartanto and Telemedia Pacific also want to give the boot to company chairman Andrew Coulton, non-executive non-independent director Raymond Lai Chik Fan, and independent director Raymond Li Man Wai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NGSC, formerly known as Next-Generation Satellite Communications, disclosed on March 22 that it had terminated Mr Ku’s employment as CEO and managing director a fortnight earlier.

It also acknowledged that there were unresolved differences of opinion on material matters between Mr Ku and the board, as well as matters that needed to be brought to shareholders’ attention. It would get legal advice and “update shareholders in due time”, it added then.

Mr Ku was re-designated a non-executive, non-independent director on March 15.

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Heeton-led consortium buys London hotel for £84.3 million

Struggling Ryobi Kiso will sell joint-venture unit to raise funds

UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others

YZJ Shipbuilding chairman donates 150m shares to set up senior mgt trust

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 Prabowo asks supporters to reject result if Jokowi wins
2 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
3 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding
4 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
5 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening