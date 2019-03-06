Nico Steel files key aluminium alloy trademark in China

NICO Steel has registered a trademark for one of its key proprietary aluminium alloy materials, NICO AL50, with China's National Intellectual Property Administration.

The trademark is valid for a period of 10 years, effective from Nov 2018.

The group said this was to protect the use of the symbol and design that uniquely distinguishes its Nico range of products from those of its competitors.

NICO AL50 is currently used for the rear cover of LED display panels and electromagnetic interference management and thermal management solutions (shielding solutions) for smartphones, tablets, drones, hololens and laptops.

The company also said its Nico brand alloy materials have been selected to provide shielding solutions for the next five new models of drones from the world’s largest drone manufacturer this year. It will also continue to supply the shielding solutions materials for the five models launched in 2018.

The new orders are expected to contribute positively to the group’s results for the financial period ending Feb 29, 2020.

Shares of Nico Steel, which is on the Singapore bourse's watchlist, rose 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.006 as at 9.26am on Wednesday.