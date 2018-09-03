Nico Steel registers three trademarks in China

NICO Steel said on Monday that it has registered three trademarks with China's National Intellectual Property Administration for its brand of metal alloy materials.

The "N20M" and "N20" trademarks cater for design parts that require strength, corrosion resistance and non-magnetic permeability, while the "NICO CA2" trademark focuses on heat solutions, the group said.

The trademarks are valid for a period of 10 years, effective from July 2018.

Nico Steel said in a statement: "The group will continue to harness its competence in innovating and customising metal alloy materials and expand its own Nico range of products to meet the stringent and evolving requirements of its customers. The registration of the trademarks is a step taken by the group to protect the use of the symbol and design that uniquely distinguish its Nico range of products."

Shares of Nico Steel jumped 100 per cent or S$0.001 to close at S$0.002 on Monday on volume of 59.9 million, as executive chairman and president Danny Tan Chee Khiong purchased 50 million shares for S$100,000.