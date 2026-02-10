Nike braces Converse staff for cuts as sales head to 15-year low

The brand is struggling under Nike CEO Elliott Hill

Converse has remained heavily reliant on its Chuck Taylor shoe, while forays into other styles have not taken hold. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Converse employees have been instructed to work from home ahead of layoffs and restructuring at the struggling Nike brand.

The changes include new roles and team moves for some staff, according to the note from Converse chief executive officer Aaron Cain, which was viewed by Bloomberg News. Converse “also had to make difficult decisions” which will include “saying goodbye to friends and teammates”.

The memo did not indicate how many positions were being eliminated. Nike declined to comment.

Cain announced that multiple senior executives are departing, according to an earlier memo also viewed by Bloomberg. Converse told employees it would hold an all-team meeting later this month.

Converse is struggling under Nike chief executive officer Elliott Hill, who took over in 2024 to help turn around the sportswear company. Converse has remained heavily reliant on its Chuck Taylor shoe, while forays into other styles have not taken hold. Its revenues plunged 30 per cent in the latest quarter.

Sales at Converse are headed towards a 15-year low. The brand is one of the biggest pain points at Nike right now, alongside its greater China region, where slow store traffic has helped contribute to seven straight quarters of sales slumps.

Hill has helped reset Nike’s North America and running business, but the changes have not helped spur share gains. Shares have dropped 7 per cent in the 12 months ending on Friday (Feb 6). Nike fell as much as 2.2 per cent in trading on Monday.

“We are resetting the marketplace for Converse under new leadership,” Hill told analysts in December.

Nike laid off hundreds of employees at distribution centres earlier this year, as well as less than 1 per cent of corporate staff in a restructuring last year. BLOOMBERG