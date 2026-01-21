The Business Times

Nike reshuffles regional leadership as it looks to strengthen key markets

    • The changes reshape Nike’s regional leadership at a time when the company is working to revive growth.
    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 06:22 AM

    SPORTSWEAR giant Nike said on Tuesday it had appointed new leaders for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Greater China as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America regions, as it works to rebuild momentum in key international markets.

    The changes reshape Nike’s regional leadership at a time when the company is working to revive growth, sharpen its products and rebuild momentum in key markets such as China, where demand has been uneven.

    The company said César Garcia will become vice-president and general manager for EMEA, effective from Feb 2. He will succeed Carl Grebert, who is retiring after nearly 30 years at the company.

    In Greater China, Nike said long-time executive Angela Dong will leave the company, effective from March 31. She will be succeeded by Cathy Sparks, a 25-year Nike veteran.

