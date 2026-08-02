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Nio delivers 35,934 vehicles in July, up 71% year on year

The group’s cumulative deliveries have reached 1.2 million

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Evan See

Evan See

Published Sun, Aug 2, 2026 · 09:18 PM
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    • Nio has recorded 227,057 deliveries in the year to date.
    • Nio has recorded 227,057 deliveries in the year to date. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] Chinese electric vehicle giant Nio delivered 35,934 vehicles in July, representing a year-on-year increase of 71 per cent.

    The deliveries comprised 20,008 vehicles from the Nio brand, 10,155 vehicles from the Onvo brand and 5,771 vehicles from the Firefly brand, the group said in a bourse filing on Saturday (Aug 1).

    This brings the total number of vehicle deliveries in the year to date to 227,057, a 68 per cent rise from the same period in 2025.

    Cumulative deliveries reached 1.2 million as at Jul 31, 2026.

    The group said that deliveries of its Nio All-New ES8 reached a cumulative 130,000 units on Jul 22.

    The group commenced deliveries of the five-seat version of the ES8 on Jul 10; it now offers five, six and seven-seater configurations.

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    The expanded line-up will “strengthen Nio’s presence across the premium large five-seat and premium three-row SUV segments”, it said.

    Nio was previously accused by the US of aiding the Chinese military, though it denied such allegations.

    It was placed on the Chinese military companies list by the US Department of Defense in June, along with major tech peers such as BYD and Alibaba.

    Nio has said that it will engage the US Department of Defense over its inclusion on the list.

    Shares of Nio rose 2.9 per cent or US$0.14 to close at US$4.94 on Friday.

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