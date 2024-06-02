The Business Times

Nio delivers record 20,544 vehicles in May, up 233.8% year on year

The deliveries consist of 12,164 premium smart electric sports utility vehicles and 8,380 premium smart electric sedans

Samuel Oh

Samuel Oh

Published Sun, Jun 2, 2024 · 07:38 PM
ELECTRIC car maker Nio : NIO 0% delivered 20,544 cars in May 2024, registering a record high monthly delivery and 233.8 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period.

It elaborated in a business update on Saturday (Jun 1) that the May deliveries consisted of 12,164 premium smart electric sports utility vehicles and 8,380 premium smart electric sedans.

In the January to May period, the company delivered 66,217 vehicles, up 51 per cent year on year. By the end of May, Nio’s cumulative deliveries of electric vehicles since inception reached 515,811 cars.

Last month, Nio announced it further expanded its strategic cooperation on battery swapping by tapping on its partnership with GAC Group and FAW group.

Other collaborations within its partnership list include Changan Automobile, Geely Group, JAC Group, Chery Automobile and Lotus Technology.

The company said it is “committed to establishing a rapidly evolving battery swapping ecosystem, and providing efficient and convenient recharging experiences for its users”.

Shares of Nio rose 8.1 per cent or US$0.40 to close at US$5.32 last Friday before the announcement.

