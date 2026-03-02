Nio’s February deliveries rise 57.6%; cumulative deliveries over 1 million

Electric vehicle maker completes 100 million cumulative battery swaps

[SINGAPORE] Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio on Sunday (Mar 1) reported that it made 20,797 vehicle deliveries in February this year, representing a 57.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

The deliveries consisted of 15,159 vehicles from the group’s premium smart EV brand Nio; 2,981 vehicles from its family-oriented smart EV brand Onvo; and 2,657 vehicles from the small smart high-end electric car brand Firefly.

Cumulative deliveries reached more than one million as at Feb 28.

On Feb 6, Nio completed 100 million cumulative battery swops, which is a new “milestone” for the company. This reinforces battery-swopping as a mainstream energy solution for EVs in China, said the group in a statement.

During the Chinese New Year period, daily battery-swop volumes reached record highs for five consecutive days, it added.

Nio is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has secondary listings on the Singapore Exchange and the Hong Kong Exchange.

In Singapore, shares of Nio ended 0.8 per cent or US$0.04 lower at US$5.10 on Friday.