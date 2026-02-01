Nio’s January deliveries jump over 96%; cumulative deliveries top 1 million

But last month’s deliveries were 43.5% lower than December’s 48,135 vehicles

[SINGAPORE] Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio delivered 27,182 vehicles in January, marking a 96.1 per cent increase year on year, said the company in a regulatory filing on Sunday (Feb 1).

This figure was, however, 43.5 per cent lower than the 48,135 vehicles that Nio delivered in December, which the company had described then as a “new monthly high”.

Of the deliveries made in January, 20,894 were from its premium smart EV brand Nio; 3,481 from its family-oriented smart EV brand Onvo; and 2,807 from its small smart high-end electric car brand Firefly.

As at end-January, Nio’s cumulative deliveries came to 1,024,774 vehicles.

The company added that it rolled out its latest version of the Nio WorldModel driver-assistance software on Jan 28, which has been gradually delivered to more than 460,000 vehicles equipped with its Banyan operating system. Updates for vehicles running the Cedar and Cedar S systems are set to follow.

Nio said that the latest version of the software introduces full closed-loop reinforcement learning for assisted and intelligent driving, with an upgraded system that can handle both urban and highway scenarios to improve the overall driving experience.

In addition, it said that smart parking and active safety features have been further optimised for smoother performance and improved user experience.

Looking ahead, the company noted that it remains committed to investing in core smart EV technologies and further strengthening its battery-swopping and charging network, to serve a broader user base.

Nio is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with secondary listings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Hong Kong Exchange.

Shares of Nio closed up US$0.23 or 4.9 per cent at US$4.92 on SGX on Friday.