The Business Times
business-time-50

Nippon Paint said to offer US$8.6 billion for Akzo Nobel paint arm

The bid comes a month after Nippon and Sherwin-Williams ended a joint bid for the Dutch paint maker

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 09:31 AM
    • No final decision has been made regarding Nippon Paint’s offer, sources said.
    • No final decision has been made regarding Nippon Paint’s offer, sources said. PHOTO: REUTERS

    NIPPON Paint Holdings has made multiple offers for Akzo Nobel NV’s decorative paints business in the past month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

    The Tokyo-listed group made its first offer three weeks ago, with a follow-up offer that valued the business at 7.5 billion euros (US$8.6 billion) last week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorised to speak publicly. 

    Akzo Nobel’s management team didn’t engage with Nippon on the offer, which values the unit at about 12 times its 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, nor has it communicated the offers to shareholders, the people said.

    No final decision has been made and Nippon could elect to stop its pursuit, the people said.

    Representatives for Nippon and Akzo Nobel didn’t respond to requests for comment.

    The bid for the business comes just a month after Nippon and Sherwin-Williams ended a joint bid for the entirety of the Dutch paint maker, having seen two all-cash offers rejected.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Akzo Nobel said the joint bid would have difficulty getting regulatory approval and its existing agreement to merge with Axalta Coating Systems, announced last November, remained superior. 

    Should Nippon’s new offer succeed it would reunify the Dulux brand on a global basis, while strengthening the companies’ presence in Europe given the decorative paint unit derives almost two thirds of its revenue from the continent, the people said.

    Akzo Nobel announced on an earnings call last year that it was exploring a sale of parts of its decorative paints unit in South-east Asia. Nippon is focused on buying the entirety of the unit and is unlikely to make an offer for that division alone, the people said. 

    Akzo Nobel’s deal with Axalta would create a paint maker with an enterprise value of about US$25 billion. The Dutch firm would own 55 per cent of the combined entity and move its stock market listing to New York from Amsterdam. The deal still requires regulatory approval from the Federal Trade Commission in the US, which has requested further information from both firms, according to a May filing. 

    Nippon Paint previously derailed merger talks between Axalta and Akzo Nobel in 2017, before itself failing to reach an agreement to buy Axalta. Akzo Nobel also rebuffed an unsolicited US$29 billion buyout offer from rival PPG Industries the same year. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Nippon PaintAkzo NobelM&A

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    In hiring for AI-fluent users, companies will do well to better define and test applicants on their capacity for human oversight.

    Employers want AI-fluent employees. Hiring them is the challenge

    Recent cuts at e-commerce platforms such as Shopee is signalling shifting business priorities.

    E-commerce job cuts signal S-E Asia’s shift from scaling to deeper user engagement

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More