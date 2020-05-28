NLB, SPH extend free access of digital newspapers beyond 'circuit breaker'

THE free access to Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) e-newspapers provided by the National Library Board (NLB) has been extended beyond the "circuit-breaker" period which ends on June 1, SPH and NLB said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The eight digital newspapers are The Straits Times, The Business Times, The New Paper, Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

This is in line with the general shift from physical to digital newspapers, SPH and NLB said.

In addition to the daily edition of the digital newspapers (eNewspapers), library patrons can also access past issues of the newspapers for a week.

Ng Cher Pong, chief executive officer of NLB, said: "SPH's newspapers have always been very popular in our libraries. When we offered free access to SPH's eNewspapers during the 'circuit-breaker' period, we saw strong demand in newspaper readership with many more people being able to access these newspapers from home.

"In response to this, we decided to work with SPH to extend this arrangement beyond the 'circuit-breaker' period."

Eric Ng, SPH's deputy head of circulation, added: "We are delighted to continue this partnership with NLB to help their patrons stay updated and engaged through our eNewspapers during this period."

Library patrons can access the eNewspapers for free at go.gov.sg/nlb-enews and sign in using their myLibrary ID. Alternatively, they may sign in to the NLB mobile app and click on the SPH icon to access the newspapers.

As at 3.27pm on Thursday, shares of SPH were trading at S$1.48, up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent.