No change to STI constituents
THERE are no changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) constituents following the December quarterly review.
The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, NetLink NBN Trust and Keppel Reit.
Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review.
The next review takes place in March next year.
FTSE Russell partners with Singapore Press Holdings - which owns The Business Times - and the Singapore Exchange to jointly calculate the STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark.
