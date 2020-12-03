You are here

No change to STI constituents

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 7:23 PM
THERE are no changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) constituents following the December quarterly review.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, NetLink NBN Trust and Keppel Reit.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review.

The next review takes place in March next year.

FTSE Russell partners with Singapore Press Holdings - which owns The Business Times - and the Singapore Exchange to jointly calculate the STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark.

